LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who burglarized a Lancaster County gas station.

Police were dispatched to Turkey Hill at 998 North Hanover Street in Mount Joy Township for a burglary at about 3:30 in the morning in April, Northwest Regional Police said in a news release.

After police arrived, they said they found that the front door was smashed and that two people, described to be in their mid-to-late teens, stole multiple tobacco-related items.

Photos of Turkey Hill burglars via Northwest Regional Police

Police said that one of the suspects was a white male that had a black Air Jordan sweatshirt on that had the words ‘Jordan” printed across the left sleeve. He was also wearing a black facemask, black sweatpants that had a logo on the left pant leg, black shoes and black gloves.

The other male suspect in the burglary was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black face mask and gray and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact police at 717-689-5598.