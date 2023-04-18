LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local American-style diner recently announced the upcoming closure of their Lancaster location.

Max’s Eatery in Lancaster is located at 38 West King Street, and they held their grand opening back on September 13, 2018. According to their Facebook, after five years in Lancaster, they have now decided to close their doors.

The announced closure of Max’s Eatery was made on Monday, April 10. Their Facebook post read:

Max’s Eatery at 38 W King will close its doors for the final time on April 23, 2023. We have treasured our time serving the community and the incredible outpouring of support that has been seen and felt over these last five years. Much has changed during our time as the preeminent destination for family dining in downtown Lancaster and we treasure each and every moment spent. Please come join us to reminisce and have those last boozy milkshakes as we go out with a bang! We will continue to operate Max & Go, at 600 Richmond Square in Manheim Township, and look forward to continuing to serve our handcrafted burgers, golden tots and famous shakes with love. Max’s Eatery

It should be noted that Max’s Eatery also has a ‘sister restaurant’ in the Midstate, called Max & Go. This restaurant is located at 600 Richmond Square in Manheim Township and will remain open and operational.

If you are interested in viewing Max & Go’s menu, you can click here.

The hours of operation for Max’s Eatery prior to their closure are:

Thursdays – Fridays // 11a.m. to 2p.m. and 5p.m. to 9p.m.

Saturdays // 10a.m. to 2p.m. and 5p.m. to 9p.m.

Sundays // 10a.m. to 7p.m.

The hours of operation for Max & Go are:

Tuesdays – Thursdays // 11a.m. to 7p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11a.m. to 8p.m.

Sundays // 11a.m. to 3p.m.

Currently, the 4,060-square-foot space on 38 King Street is listed for lease for a monthly rent of approximately $6,259.

abc27 news reached out to Max’s Eatery but did not hear back at the time of this publication.