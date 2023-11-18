LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A portion of Route 283 in Lancaster County will be closed until Monday morning due to a bridge span removal project.

According to PennDOT, the closure is in place so a span can be removed from the Strickler Road bridge spanning the highway in Rapho Township. The eastbound lanes will remain open.

The Strickler Road bridge was closed to traffic in October due to a vehicle strike. It will remain closed until further notice. PennDOT has said they are currently working on a repair plan and will provide updates once a repair schedule is available.

The road is expected to be closed until the morning of Monday, Nov. 20 at 6 a.m.

Drivers taking Route 283 West should take the following detour:

Exit at the Mount Joy/Route 230 Exit

Take Route 230 west through Mount Joy Borough to Cloverleaf Road,

Turn right and proceed to the Cloverleaf Road Interchange and westbound Route 283.

Below is a map of the location of the closure and the detour drivers should take.