LANCASTER, PA. (WHTM) — Two power outages on the western side of Lancaster city occurred on Saturday, March 25.

According to PPL, the first outage affected over 1,300 residents. The PPL outage map stated that the power should be restored in this area by 6:30 p.m. Saturday, however, power was restored as of 12:40 p.m. This outage affected residents of West Lancaster and Wheatland.

There is also a smaller outage affecting over 400 people near the area of the larger outage. The cause of this was due to tripped breaker or a blown fuse. This affects residents near the intersection of Columbia Ave. and Stone Mill Road.

Power for that section of Lancaster is estimated to be repaired by 6 p.m. Saturday.