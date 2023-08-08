LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The cleanup continues from last night’s heavy storms in southern Lancaster County. Large amounts of damage persisted, including fallen trees and power lines.

“[I] never saw anything like that. Nothing,” said Maryann Hash of New Providence.

Road closed signs are plentiful throughout the area today after those storms hit from around 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Many people have been without power for a whole day, but others have bigger issues.

Some houses are devastated, if not destroyed by fallen trees and debris. Hash watched a tree in her front yard succumb to ferocious winds.

“[It] snapped off the top, middle to the top and then it landed in our neighbor’s yard,” said Hash.

However, the more memorable part for Hash was the lead-up to that moment.

“The tree did a 360 just completely circular and we were amazed.”

She says that trees littered the neighboring properties in the aftermath, giving tree-cutting crews plenty of work to do this morning to clear them out. One neighbor with a lengthy driveway had telephone poles and trees fall along the roadway, giving him no way out.

As time passed, more workers came out to fix power lines and telephone poles and to pick up the fallen trees.

“They’ve been here all day,” said Hash. “There were numerous trucks here. Half of the trucks have left. They were the tree cutters.”

It’s not certain when all the clean-up will be finished. Companies and members in the community are helping out as much as they can, and homeowners have been working on their properties to clear debris.