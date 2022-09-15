LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man had his preliminary hearing on Sept. 9 on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of fentanyl, and criminal use of a communication facility stemming from an incident back in April.

According to a release by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, the evidence presented at the preliminary hearing was sufficient to hold over the charges against 24-year-old Daniel Pineda of the 200 block of N. Plum Street regarding the overdose death of a victim in the 800 block of North Shippen Street on April 7.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman presented testimony from Flurry at the hearing that Facebook and texts between the two individuals showed conversations of purchasing and using heroin and fentanyl, including the night before the victim was found dead.

Lancaster City Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Duke Street on April 28 on a vehicle in which Pineda was in the passenger seat. Police were able to locate two white wax paper sleeves containing fentanyl under the seat where Pineda was sitting.

Pineda is presumed innocent and will be arraigned at a later date.