LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County commissioners improved an increase in pool passes.

The swimming pool at Lancaster County Central Park, located at 1050 Rockford Road, will see prices go up for the second straight year. The prices will increase by about $10.

County officials say prices have to go up to be able to maintain its properties.

“We have to be good stewards of our properties and make sure they are maintained and providing those services and those things that people want in our community and this is a way to help us do that,” commissioner Ray D’Agostino said.

Next year, senior discounts for daily admission to the pool will be offered, along with weekday-only passes.