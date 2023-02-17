Open sign in front of door café and restaurant, new authorization to receive clients

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Prince Street Cafe officially opened its now third location in Columbia, Pa., back in early February.

The Price Street Cafe, owned and operated by Kyle Sollenberger and Crystal Weaver, first opened its doors back in 2006 in Lancaster, on 15 N. Prince Street. According to their website, about 13 years after their initial opening, they expanded – opening up a second location in 2019 in York County, on 2 W. Market Street.

Now, on Feb. 6, the Prince Street Cafe opened its now third location in Columbia, Pa., which is located at 301 Locust Street.

“Prince Street Cafe exists to be a gathering place within the downtown urban core. We are thrilled to have an opportunity to bring this concept to a new location and provide great food in a beautiful, central, location,” Sollenberger said in an email.

The Prince Street Cafe has an expansive menu, filled with an array of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options, as well as desserts, drinks, and more.

The Prince Street Cafe’s Lancaster & York hours of operation are:

Open Daily // 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The hours of operation for the new Prince Street Cafe in Columbia are:

Open Daily // 7:00 a.m. until 3 p.m.

According to Sollenberger, between all three locations, the Prince Street Cafe has created approximately 40 jobs.