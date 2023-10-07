LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– In two times, less than a half-hour apart, a driver was arrested for driving a farm vehicle while under the influence in Lancaster County in September, State Police report.

The first time the driver, a 49-year-old man from Lancaster, was taken into custody was after State Police say he tried to flee the scene of a crash along the 2000 block of Old Philadelphia Pike. He was driving a 1974 International Harvester 4000 series.

According to the crash report, the International Harvester and a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 were at a stop sign when the farm vehicle backed into the SUV and tried to leave the area but was followed by the victim. Troopers arrested the man after they arrived at the area, and eventually released him from custody.

No one inside the Rav 4, including a two-year-old, reported any injuries after the crash. The vehicle did have damage to the front of it.

The second run-in Troopers had with the man was about 17 minutes after he was released from police custody, and he was found to be driving a tractor again under the influence on the same road, the State Police report states.

A police investigation is still ongoing into the incidents.