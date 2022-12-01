LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On a rainy Wednesday night, the Quarryville Police Department and members of the community had a private memorial service for miniature horse Officer McGillicuddy, according to abc27’s media partner LancasterOnline/LNP.

On Nov. 2, the Quarryville Police Foundation announced the passing of Equine Officer McGillicuddy on their official Facebook. Officer McGillicuddy died due to injuries he sustained in an accidental fall, according to the Facebook post.

According to LNP, the memorial that was held at the Quarryville Borough Building on Nov. 30 included a bagpiper, speeches, prayers, and a slideshow of the miniature horse. Officer McGillicuddy was a sworn in member of the police department.

“He was unique,” Quarryville Police Chief Rick Beighley said. “You don’t see a mascot or an officer of that nature.”

McGillicuddy was known for his work as a “community relations specialist,” however he originally was a therapy horse for his owner, Maddie Cameron. According to LNP, Maddie was happy to share her mini horse with the community.