LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post on the Quarryville Police Foundation’s official page, Equine Officer McGillicuddy has passed away.

Equine Officer McGilllicuddy died recently as the result of injuries that he sustained in an accidental fall, according to the Facebook post.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The police department and the community are mourning the loss of Equine Officer McGillicuddy, as well as sending condolences to his human family, his friends, police colleagues, and fans.

The Quarryville Police Foundation stated how grateful they are for his service and how he inspired smiles. Kids loved him and he loved receiving hugs.

Equine Officer McGillicuddy’s end of watch was on Oct. 15.