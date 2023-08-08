STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania is holding three days of railroading displays this month from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20.

At the Model Railroading Days visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to learn about model trains and railroading, see them in action, and experience several train layouts.

There will be displays at the event from a number of particpationg groups including the Atlantic Division Train Collectors Association, Baltimore Area American Flyer Club, Capital PenNscalers, Capitol Free-Mo, DC Area Independent Hi-Railers O-Scale Modular Layout, Lebanon Valley Rail, Lower Susquehanna Valley RailRoad, Northeast Corridor Historical Society, Stillmeadow Crossing Modular Trains Group, Strasburg Model Railroad Club, World’s Largest Lionel 0-72 Layout and Yesterday Once More.

On Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. visitors will be able to learn how to make a tree, and have the chance to either keep it or plant on one of the Museum’s model train layouts.

The Model Railroading Days will run during regular museum hour and the cost to attend is included in regular museum admission.

For more information about the museum, visit their website.