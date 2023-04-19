LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) – The Superior Court of Pennsylvania is denying Raymond Rowe’s motion to test evidence from the scene of Christy Mirack’s murder.

Rowe, also known as DJ Freez, is in prison after he pleaded guilty to raping and killing the Lancaster County teacher in 1992.

Rowe was sentenced to life in prison in 2019 and has requested five items including Mirack’s clothing to be tested for DNA. However, the court says there can’t be post-conviction testing since effective testing was already available at the time of his guilty plea.