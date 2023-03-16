MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, historic colonial style house, that was built in 1815 was recently listed for sale for $375,000.

According to Zillow, the listed home is located on 1876 Water Street, and is 2,848 square feet in size. It should also be noted that this home recently went through a major remodel back in 2022 – during this remodel, the historic home received:

New roof

New heating and air conditioning system

New water heater

All new windows

New wiring and all new fixtures

Fresh paint

The listed home comes equipped with 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms, and has a new kitchen that has “ample cabinets and counter space, a porcelain farm sink and Corian countertops.” The home also comes with a beautifully elegant, winding staircase that greets you at the door and takes you up all 2 stories of the home.

Courtesy of Mike Gage – Hommati Photography

Though much of this home is new, it still retained a lot of important features that show the history of the home, such as the original hardwood flooring throughout the home and small original touches as well.

The listing agent for the colonial style home is Scott A. Clinton of Keller Williams Elite Realty – for more information on the listing or to schedule a tour you can click here.

The colonial home is part of Penn Manor Area School District.