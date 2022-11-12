LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Friday, Nov. 11 that work is set to begin on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

According to PennDOT, the work will require lane restrictions that could cause major delays.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, through Thursday, Nov. 17. Work includes milling and paving shoulder rumble strips to prepare for a traffic switch scheduled for the night of Sunday, Nov. 20.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, work will begin by milling and paving shoulder rumble strips on the eastbound side of Route 30. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane. Once the eastbound side is complete, the contractor will perform the same work on the westbound side, with traffic also restricted to a single lane.

Then, starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, the work will then will shift traffic to the outside shoulders of Route 30 so work can begin on the center pier of the structure that carries Centerville Road over Route 30. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in each direction on Route 30 with this traffic pattern.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes as heavy delays are expected. Those traveling through the work zone should be alert and drive with caution.

Below is a map of where the work is scheduled to take place

Map provided by PennDOT

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

The website is free and available 24 hours a day and provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.