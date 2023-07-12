LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because rain is in the forecast for Thursday, July 13, the schedule for the East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County has been abbreviated so the work that has been planned for Wednesday and Thursday will happen only on Wednesday, July 12.

As quoted in a PennDOT release, the following work is planned for Wednesday evening.

A lane closure with flagging will be in place from the interchange north to Estelle Drive to shift traffic to the west side of Centerville Road. Temporary traffic signals are expected to be activated.

The contractor will close the right lane of westbound Route 30 to remove and reset the barrier. The existing off-ramp from westbound Route 30 to Centerville Road will be closed and a temporary off-ramp will open. Rolling stops could be encountered while the existing ramp is closed and the temporary ramp is opened. There will be flagging on Centerville Road at the interchange.

The barrier will be set on the west side of Centerville Road from the interchange to Estelle Drive.

PennDOT has said that the work is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening and will last until Thursday, July 13 at 6 a.m. Any work that needs to take place the night of Thursday, July 13 will be done behind the barrier and will not impact traffic.,

Motorists are being advised to use alternate routes due to delays that are expected. The work is also weather dependent and motorists should use caution in the area due to daily changing traffic configurations.

Below is a map of where the location the work will take place, courtesy of PennDOT.