LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Rock Lititz is a Lancaster County staple. The powerhouse entertainment complex is expanding its footprint, purchasing 13 acres at the site of the former Specialty Bakers property.

“Lititz benefits from the energy and creativity and the youth that comes from Rock Lititz,” Rebecca Branle said.

Rebecca Branle is the executive director of Venture Lititz. She says ever since the production hub landed in Lititz, its impact has been tremendous.

“As a parent of three children it’s sort of an amazing way to teach your children if you can dream it, it can actually happen because we have this campus just north of town that is dreaming amazing things and bringing them into reality,” Branle added.

When the community calls, Rock Lititz comes to the rescue. Stray Production is one of 35 entertainment-driven companies at Rock Lititz. They heard a local music school needed a stage for a performance tonight so they’re making it a reality.

“There are a lot more people coming and visiting and makes the town look good. It seems like people want to come here,” said Randy Mcguigan, a resident of Lititz.

In a statement the company said, while there are no specific plans, they’re excited about the flexibility this location offers.

“ I think it’s a very positive thing and they’ve been good to the people of Lititz,” said Nancy Whitacre, a resident of Lititz.