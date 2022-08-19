HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North, also known as Lime Street in Lancaster City.

The contractor will be placing long-term construction signs starting on Friday, Aug 26.

The process will consist of milling, base replacement, ADA updates, pavement markings, signal upgrades, and other construction on the route from the five-point intersection at Church and Vine Streets, to East Liberty Streets in the city.

The work will be followed by tree trimming which is expected to begin later this month. Work on ADA ramps is expected to being in September and will continue into next year. There will be shoulder closures and lane restrictions as needed during a portion of the project.

The base repairs, milling, and paving will be completed next year. Lane closures with a 10-foot width restriction will be in place during part of the the project. Motorists may encounter lane closures and traffic shifts during daylight hours. No traffic restrictions will be in place during Barnstormers baseball games.

The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2023. Below is a map of where the work is expected: