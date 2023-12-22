LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Salvation Army has been around since 1865 and serves approximately 23 million Americans annually.

Their motto, “Sharing is Caring”, isn’t living up to the name as much this year.

“Non-profits across the nation and the Salvation Army being one of them are witnessing a concerning trend,” Lt. Colonel Larry Ashcraft, the divisional commander for the Salvation Army’s Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware divisions, said.

“Our Red Kettle campaign donations lag roughly 25% behind last year’s figures,” he said.

That’s with three days before Christmas.

That is a region-wide percentage. Some locations have been receiving more donations than others.

However, Ashcraft says locations that are receiving more donations are only by a slight margin. Those that have received less are way behind.

“This decline comes at a critical time when many Americans are facing increasing, unprecedented hardships,” Ashcraft said.

The rise in cost of living and inflation come to mind.

Giving Tuesday witnessed a 10% decrease compared to 2020. December giving is the most plentiful for the Salvation Army.

Donations in the final calendar month account for about 26% of yearly non-profit revenue.

“We are urging the community to provide us one more wave of support in order to meet increased demands for assistance across the region,” Ashcraft said.

He referenced a report showing over 44-million Americans are experiencing food insecurities every day.

This all hits home for Ashcraft.

“Just recently we celebrated my mom’s 90th birthday,” he said. “80 years ago she was one of these kids who got help from the Salvation Army.”