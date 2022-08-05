LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is warning the public of a phone scam involving a caller who claims to be the county’s sheriff’s office before demanding payments.

As of July 29, officials are aware of at least two different scam calls that have taken place. In both instances, the scam called identified themselves as Deputy Sheriff, sometimes using the name Sergeant Scott Garrison, and then advised the individual that they missed federal jury duty or had an outstanding citation.

The caller then said the individual needed to post a bond until their hearing, asking for $2,500. According to the DA’s office, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will never call demanding payment over the phone regarding either matter.

Both incidents are under investigation. Anyone who receives such a call should contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 717-299-8200 or your local police department.