LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The School District of Lancaster board of directors says they have reached an agreement to hire Dr. Keith Miles Jr. as their next superintendent.

The board says they will vote on May 2 and Dr. Miles contract would take effect on July 1.

Dr. Miles currently serves as superintendent at Bridgeton Public Schools in New Jersey. He’s previously worked as an assistant superintendent, principal, and biology teacher in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

According to the board, Dr. Miles holds bachelor’s degrees in Spanish Language and Literature and Biology and a doctorate in educational administration from George Washington University.

“Lancaster is such a culturally rich and diverse community, and I look forward to working together with the Lancaster Board of Directors, district staff, parents, students, and community members to deliver on the district’s promise,” Dr. Miles said. “Until every student is academically and emotionally prepared to enter college or the workforce, our work is not done. Working together, we can and we will close achievement gaps and change trajectories for the youth of Lancaster and their families.”

Dr. Miles is the second candidate selected by the board for the position after Dr. Rocky Torres withdrew his candidacy amid community backlash over the board’s decision not to hire Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara.

Przywara, one of three original finalists for the position, will now serve as assistant superintendent.

“I appreciate the board’s commitment and thoughtful approach to this process, particularly in considering community feedback and the unique needs of our district,” school board president Robin Goodson said. “I believe Dr. Miles is a worthy leader, and I know our community and staff will welcome him and move our school district forward as a team.”

Terms of Dr. Miles contract will be available following the May 2 vote.