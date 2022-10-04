LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Phoenix Academy in the School District of Lancaster was closed Tuesday, Oct. 4, due to a nearby water main break, according to a message posted on the district’s website and Facebook page.

A water main break near Phoenix Academy caused some flooding in the lower level of the building, the post from Monday evening said. As of Monday evening, the city water authority had turned off water to the line in order to work on the underground main, according to the district.

The post noted that “the district facilities department is beginning repairs and restoration in the building.”

Only Phoenix Academy was affected by the closure, the district noted, while all other School District of Lancaster schools were to open Tuesday as scheduled.