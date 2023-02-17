LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The second of three teens facing attempted homicide charges in Lancaster has been arrested.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, 15-year-old Charles Freeman was been taken into custody following the January shooting.

On Feb. 16, detectives went to Freeman’s residence to collect more evidence related to the case and found Freeman was found hiding under a pile of clothes in a closet.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Station for processing.

On Jan. 7 at 1:30 p.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the 100 block of Dauphin Street for a reported shooting. At the scene officers found a victim was a gunshot wound and non-life-threatening injuries.

Police stated that on Feb. 3, officers took Ramos, 17, into custody while executing a warrant at his East Hempfield Township home.

Freeman and Ramos have been charged as adults for criminal attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms discharge in the City of Lancaster.

The other missing suspect, 18-year-old Sackiwa W. Ntuli was charged with criminal attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and Firearms Discharge in the City of Lancaster.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the last suspect, Ntuli, to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-33500 or Detective Boas at 717-735-3346.