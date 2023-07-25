LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The EPA Chesapeake Bay Program’s Most Effective Basin’s (MEB) grant program is giving $14.1 million to Pennsylvania farmers.

“This is a good day for our Commonwealth,” U.S. Senator Bob Casey said. “This is a good day for farmers here in Lancaster County.”

It all started back in 2014 when Pennsylvania made an agreement to help out as much as it could to keep the waterways that flow into the Chesapeake Bay healthy.

“It’s critically important that we preserve the Chesapeake Bay, and Pennsylvania plays a huge role in that,” Casey said.

Officials say improper farming techniques have contaminated nearby rivers and streams, which eventually affects the Chesapeake.

“We can’t say to the farmers, do the work that complies with this agreement and not provide the resources for those farmers to do that,” Casey said.

These funds are meant to help farmers prevent nutrient and sediment runoff from reaching the Bay.

“These resources that are being provided help further that mission of water quality here but across the Commonwealth and beyond and it will be a great benefit for the Chesapeake Bay downstream,” State Senator Scott Martin said.

It has been a lengthy battle trying to restore the Bay. Decades worth of work and money has allowed for improvement for the water’s final destination.

“In the last 40 years of the Chesapeake Bay Agreeance, we have made progress,” EPA Region 3 Administrator Adam Ortiz said. “We stopped tremendous degradation that was headed straight downhill for centuries, and we have steadied it.”

However, even with success, they aren’t where they want to be.

“In some areas the water is getting better and some areas it is getting worse, Ortiz said.