LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials in Lancaster say a shelter-in-place has been issued due to a hazmat situation.

According to HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company, the area affected involves those within half a mile of Kunlzer Meats on Manor Street.

The shelter-in-place is due to an ammonia leak inside the building. The street is shut down for the safety of the first responders on the scene.

Hazmat teams are placing public sampling points in the path of the plume. They can be seen here. Residents are advised to not approach these sampling machines.

Self-protective actions the fire company says should be taken immediately include: