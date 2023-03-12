LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Officials in Lancaster say a shelter-in-place has been issued due to a hazmat situation.
According to HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company, the area affected involves those within half a mile of Kunlzer Meats on Manor Street.
The shelter-in-place is due to an ammonia leak inside the building. The street is shut down for the safety of the first responders on the scene.
Hazmat teams are placing public sampling points in the path of the plume. They can be seen here. Residents are advised to not approach these sampling machines.
Self-protective actions the fire company says should be taken immediately include:
- Go inside immediately and stay inside your house or building.
- Bring pets indoors if you can do so quickly.
- Close all windows and doors.
- Close fireplace dampers.
- Gather radio, flashlight, food, water, and medicines.
- Call 911 only if you have a true emergency. You will be advised when this dangerous condition has passed and it is safe to go outside and resume normal activities.