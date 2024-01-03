LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are investigating a shooting in Lancaster County Wednesday afternoon.

Lancaster City police said in a news release that they got a report of shots fired at the 600 block of East Chestnut Street around 3:18 p.m.

Police are currently at the scene investigating, no one was reportedly injured, police state.

Police say that officers found an unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire along with evidence of shots fired, according to the release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.