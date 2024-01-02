LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Federal investigators are working to determine why a small plane crashed in Lancaster County on New Year’s Day.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine Piper PA-32 plane crashed in a field in Gordonville on Monday.

The FAA stated that the plane crashed around 2:40 p.m. and that two people were on board.

Pennsylvania State Police have told abc27 that no one was injured due to the crash.

At this time, the FAA is investigating the crash to determine why the plane crashed.