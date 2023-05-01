QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally-owned specialty donut shop and eatery will be closing its doors this weekend after two and a half years of being operational.

OMG Donuts is owned and operated by Sarah and Matt Finch, who first opened their donut shop and eatery back in December 2020. According to their Facebook page, OMG Donuts announced back on Sunday, April 23 that they will be closing their establishment in the near future.

The owners of OMG Donuts cited “health reasons and other circumstances” as the reasons behind their announced closure.

OMG Donuts’ full statement reads:

To our valued customers and friends: It is bittersweet to announce that as of May 6, 2023 we will be closing our doors for the final time. We do not make this decision lightly. We have loved every minute of serving this town and bringing something new to the area. Due to health reasons and other circumstances we have decided that this is what is best for our family. Stay tuned as we do hope to serve at vendor events in the future. Thank you for all of your support for the last 2 1/2 years. You have become like family to us and we will miss you all. Sarah and Matt Finch (Owners, of OMG Donuts)

OMG Donuts is located at 116 Townsedge Drive and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Thursdays // 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

abc27 news reached out to OMG Donuts for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.