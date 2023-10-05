LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The line was out of the door at Spooky Nook in Lancaster County, and there were thousands of affordable items to choose from.

“It feels nice to know that we’re saving the earth and money,” stay-at-home Mom Krista Prutzman said.

It’s called Just Between Friends, an event where families sell new and used items that kids have outgrown at affordable prices.

“Kids grow they have so many and it’s a way to keep our items out of our people in the opportunity to buy items for their kids anything that they would need from newborn to at a fraction of retail price,” said Kristen Bracht said.

You can find clothes, shoes, costumes books and toys for kids of all ages. Things that would cost you more somewhere else.

“All sorts of great stuff today you know you find that stuff that you wouldn’t think you would find so you always come home with a little extra,” said Prutzman.

And for some, it’s about living comfortably and helping the environment.

“I feel like it helps to save money it helps to keep clothing and toys out of the landfills. I’m a big believer in the recycling part of the whole thing and the fact that you know instead of going out and buying it new you’re going to buy it here,” said Prutzman.

This consignment happens twice a year, offering families items as low as one dollar.

“When people come out here, they line up and they mean they’re business,” said Anna Calancea.

The consignment runs from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Friday and Saturday.