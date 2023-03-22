MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township Police say that a student allegedly brought a gun to an elementary school on Tuesday, March 21.

According to police, officers responded at 11:07 a.m. to the E.R. Martin Elementary School, located at 2000 Wabank Road, for a report of a gun on school grounds.

Officers determined that a student allegedly brought a handgun to school in a backpack along with a small amount of marijuana. The firearm was unloaded and did not come with any magazines or ammunition, the police department noted. Officers also stated that the firearm was reported as stolen in 2022.

The police department states that staff at the school noticed differences in the behavior of the student and performed a preliminary investigation. The attentiveness and quick response of school officials led to the early discovery of the firearm, police stated in the release.

Police state that this attentiveness allowed authorities to step in before anyone could be placed in danger. Police noted that there was never a threat to the staff, students, or the public.

The student is being detained at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center on an allegation charging them with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a weapon on school property, receiving stolen property, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.