LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – 96 students in the school district of Lancaster got to take home a new bike on Saturday.

Santa’s Spokes in Lancaster works around the year to collect new bikes through sponsors and generous donations.

Organizers say over the past ten years, up to 700 bikes were given to kids.

Joe Weitzel, founder of Santa’s Spokes said, “The bottom line for us is to be just a resource for the parent. We’re not that special but these guys that are trying to get by and not able to get Christmas gifts, we want to be here for them.”

Kids also went home with a new helmet, a bike lock, and a free meal.