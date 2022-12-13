LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death in Lancaster City has been ruled a shooting homicide by the county coroner.

According to Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber, 35-year-old Courtney Cooper was pronounced deceased on Dec. 12 at the scene. An autopsy determined the cause of death was gunshot wounds to her body with the manner of death ruled as a homicide.

Lancaster officers responded to the 900 block of N. Lime Street for a welfare check when the coroner’s office says Cooper was found inside on the floor.

Lancaster police say Cooper had a connection to a previous fatal shooting victim from the area of N. Plum St. and Ice Ave. Police say there is no increased level of danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Lancaster police at 717-735-3300.