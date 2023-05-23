SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally-owned tabletop board game establishment recently reopened at a bigger and better Lancaster County location earlier this month.

Six Feet Under Games is owned and operated by Susan (Sue) Waldbiesser who first opened her and her husband’s tabletop board games depot back in 2004, at a storefront off of Lincoln Highway. According to Waldbiesser, shortly after in 2006, they relocated to a 4,000-square-foot storefront in New Holland, Pa.

The idea to open a tabletop board game store first came to her and her husband after they struggled to find board games to order online that they could play with their younger kids, according to Waldbiesser.

“You know we use to deal with a lot of disappointment from ordering games online, so that pushed us to really do something about it,” Waldbiesser added. “There would be a short two to three-sentence description of the game, and then when we got it, it would be nothing like it was described online.”

Additionally, Waldbiesser’s husband had previously written a business plan for a board game store while completing a project for his master’s degree. According to Waldbiesser, although her husband’s original business plan has changed over the years since the official launch of Six Feet Under Games, the concept has remained the same.

“We want to get a game onto the tables of every family and group,” Waldbiesser stated. “There is a game out there for everyone – if we don’t carry it then we will help you find it. Our overall mission is to improve socialization through tabletop gaming.”

Six Feet Under Games officially relocated to their new 7,100 square-foot location in Gap, Pa. back on May 1. According to Waldbiesser, the relocation became necessary due to increased demand coupled with the lack of space at their previous location for a retail section.

“I needed more space – the way the business grew I needed more merchandise and I just didn’t have the space for it,” Waldbiesser said. “It became a necessity in order to serve local gamers the way that I wanted to.”

The new storefront had been acquired back on Feb. 1, and it took about three months to renovate the new space, according to Waldbiesser. Today, the large storefront is capable of seating up to 96 gamers at a time – which comes in handy for their weekly events and tournaments.

It should also be noted that Six Feet Under Games is not just a hub for gaming tournaments and events, but it is also a place to kick back, relax and have some fun. According to Waldbiesser, guests are invited to come in and browse their massive board game library, and are even encouraged to stay and play on-site.

The new storefront on 5360 Lincoln Highway, Gap, Pa. which was formerly a Sears Hometown Store, offers a wide selection of over 17,000 listed items and approximately 5,000 different games, which include:

Board games

Card games

Roleplaying games

Miniatures games

“I couldn’t be happier [with the new space], Waldbiesser said. “The area is great and the locals have been so welcoming. It has been really awesome moving here – relocating allowed me to do what I always wanted to do with this shop.”

The hours of operation for Six Feet Under Games are:

Tuesdays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays // 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Waldbiesser, she is currently looking to create a few more part-time positions – if you are interested in applying you can send your resume to sixfeetundergames@frontiernet.net.