LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster is no stranger to preserved land, but a new nature preserve could be implemented within city limits.

The Sunnyside Peninsula ground hasn’t been used much in the past. It’s a mostly wooded area with the Conestoga River and a flooded quarry.

Now officials are looking to make it a preserve, which is laid out in the city’s comprehensive plan.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The concept and the vision for the northern side is to establish a nature and recreation preserve on that land and also to create an environmental center that is situated on that preserve,” Chris Delfs said.

The land was supposed to be turned into apartment complexes. Those plans were dropped due to the layout of the peninsula.

Some Sunnyside residents are backing this new preservation plan.

“If the ground has to be used for something I’m in favor of what they are talking about,” Sunnyside resident John Lentz said. “I’m very in favor of it.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lentz is a second-generation Sunnysider with his kids and grandkids living in the same neighborhood.

He’s not a fan of potential camping and boating that could take place. He referenced drowning and a lack of supervision for campers.

Yet, the city is prepared to give people the chance to see the beauty of Sunnyside.

“I would say we have an opportunity to do it differently this time and think about Sunnyside as a natural gem and use that as the focus of our development,” Delfs said.

Friday is the deadline for organizations to submit proposals to be in charge of the vision of the nature preserve and environment center.

Design work could take up to a year.