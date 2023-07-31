QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died due to a farming accident that took place in Lancaster County on Saturday, July 29.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, the incident took place on Picadilly Hill Road in Quarryville. At around 3:58 p.m., the coroner’s office responded to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital for a death in the emergency department.

The office states that a coroner investigator observed a young Amish man who was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The coroner’s office states that the man was identified as 18-year-old Aaron Stolzfus of Eden Township. The office states that Stolzfus was involved in a farming accident involving horse-drawn equipment at his home.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries and the manner of death was ruled an accident.