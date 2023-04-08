LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 8.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, at around 12:24 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the area of East Strawberry Street and Chester Street.

The victim was a 16-year-old who sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a treatment facility. Police state there are no suspects at this time.

Lancaster Bureau of Police is encouraging anyone with information related to this shooting to call 717-735-3300