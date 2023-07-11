MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Temporarily traffic signals that have been installed for a bridge replacement project in Manheim Borough will be switched on in the coming days.

PennDOT announced the traffic signals will be turned on to allow traffic to travel over a bridge that is being replaced. The bridge spans Rife Run between Meadow Lane and South Snyder Street.

At the current time, flaggers are in place to control traffic on the bridge during daylight hours. No traffic restrictions are in place between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., and from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays only.

PennDOT expects that the traffic signals will be activated on or about Tuesday, July 18. Long-term single-lane restrictions will be in place with alternating directions of traffic crossing the bridge. This is so crews can reconstruct one side of the bridge. PennDOT expects that this will last into Spring 2024.

The entire project should be completed by Aug. 14, 2024.

Below is a map of where the bridge replacement is taking place.