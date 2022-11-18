EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A school in Lancaster County had to cancel classes on Friday, Nov. 18. due to a threat of violence against students.

According to the East Lampeter Police Department, they received a report regarding a threat of violence targeting students at the Conestoga Valley Middle School. According to police, the threat was received electronically.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This threat has not been determined to be credible or legitimate, however, Friday’s classes were canceled at the middle school out of an abundance of caution, police said.

Officers have been on site and the building is secure. The East Lampeter Township Police continue to work with school officials to investigate this crime and ensure the safety of the school community.

Police have said that at this time they are not releasing specifics regarding the threat so it does impede their criminal investigation.