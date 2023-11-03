(WHTM) – Up to 40 students at Thaddeus Stevens College could be getting more scholarship money.

The college just received over $200,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority awarded the money as part of the whole home repairs program.

The money will go to students in construction-related programs.

Pam Smith, the Thaddeus Stevens Vice President of college advancement said, “We want to ensure that finances aren’t a barrier for them being able to get a thriving-wage career where they can end up being prosperous essentially, once they leave here within two years, so this tuition support could be the difference between a student making a decision to come here to do a program and not.”

Both current and incoming students will be eligible for these scholarships.