LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The 42nd annual Denver Fair continued Friday.

Many were out enjoying the nice weather and start to the weekend. The fair has plenty of rides, games, and food, and families are enjoying the chance to get out in the community.

“It’s amazing,” attendee Abby Bayley said. “I look forward to this every year. I honestly act like a six-year-old while I’m here because it’s our local community fair. You see plenty of people around the area and it’s nice to see families gather at a fair like this and just enjoy time with each other.”

The fair’s last day is Saturday and the fireworks are scheduled for 9:45 p.m.