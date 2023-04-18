LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Critically acclaimed band The Beach Boys are stopping in Lancaster for two shows in September.

The band will be playing at the American Music Theatre located on Lincoln Highway East. The shows are on Saturday, Sept 16. One show is at 2 p.m., with the other show being performed at 7:30 p.m.

The beach boys are known for many hits dating back to the 1960s. They have had over 80 songs chart worldwide and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. They also received the Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2001.

More information regarding the concerts can be found here.

Other shows being presented at the American Music Theatre feature shows by Scotty McCreery on April 28 and Cheap Trick on May 24.