LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews were on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Lancaster city during the morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to Lancaster City Bureau of Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson, crews were dispatched at 10:33 a.m. to the 400 block of West Lemon Street in the city. When crews arrived on the scene, flames could be seen coming out of the first-floor windows of a three-story duplex.

Hutchinson said that crews made entry after arriving and rescued two people. They were both transported to the hospital. Both people are in life-threatening condition, according to a release from the city of Lancaster.

The home was heavily damaged and has been condemned.

A 3rd alarm was called in to bring in more manpower to fight the blaze. This brought in approximately 50 firefighters from approximately seven responding agencies to the scene. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes, according to a press release from the City of Lancaster.

Crews were able to vent to structure by cutting holes in the roof, according to Hutchinson.

The Lancaster City Fire Marshal Division, Lancaster City Bureau of Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal’s office are working collectively to determine the cause of the fire. It is not known if the home had working smoke detectors.