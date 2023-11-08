LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Three people face charges for bringing drugs to Central Pennsylvania from Philadelphia, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

The following people were identified, and later charged in October as members of a Lancaster-based drug trafficking organization that has been investigated since April, according to the DA’s Office:

Louis Angel Cruz, 42, of Lancaster- faces charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, criminal conspiracy, persons not to possess firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Beck, 41, of Manheim – is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, criminal conspiracy, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Heather Wayne, 30, of Manheim – is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, criminal conspiracy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beck and Wanger were pulled over after meeting with Cruz on Sept. 14, and more than 300 bags of fentanyl along with a weapon and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle. Cruz was then pulled over while on a phone call with Wagner about getting the drugs on Sept. 22, and hundreds of more bags with fentanyl along with a pistol were found, a news release from the DA’s Office says.

Cruz allegedly admitted to buying the drugs in Philadelphia and bringing them back to Lancaster, the DA’s Office says.

Cruz and Beck were both arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Andrew LeFever, but there is an arrest warrant for Wanger’s arrest. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster County Drug Task Force at 1-800-422-1380.