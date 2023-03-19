MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Three people were injured after a single-vehicle crash occurred in Mount Joy Township, Lancaster County during the evening hours of Saturday, March 18.

According to Northwest Regional Police state that a white sedan flipped and rolled over around 7:56 p.m. in the area of Lawn Road and Sunnyburn Road.

Three people were injured and one person was flown to a local hospital by helicopter. The condition of the injured is currently unknown at this time.

The Northwest Reginal Police crash team investigated the incident and follow-ups will continue throughout the week.