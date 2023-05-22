EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Three new restaurants will soon be opening their doors in Lancaster County at a local retail shopping center, called the Ephrata Crossing.

According to Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate’s website, three new popular food establishments will be “coming soon” to the Ephrata Crossing, which is located off of Rt. 322 on East Main Street and Pleasant Valley Road in Ephrata Township.

The three new establishments that are listed as “coming soon” include:

Texas Roadhouse

Popeyes

Dunkin

According to a representative from Texas Roadhouse, the new 7,926-square-foot establishment does not yet have an official grand opening date, however, the new establishment is expected to create over 200 jobs upon its grand opening.

The new 1,000-square-foot Dunkin’ location is projected to open in mid-July 2023. According to a representative from Dunkin’, the new establishment will be a drive-thru-only Dunkin and it is expected to employ approximately 25 people.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 News reached out to Popeyes but did not hear back at the time of this publication. We do know that the new Popeyes location will be 2,400 square feet in size.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.