CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Lancaster County Coroner. NLCRPD then conducted an on-scene investigation.

The identification of the child is being withheld until next of kin is notified, which will be completed by the office of the Lancaster County Coroner.

It is unknown what caused the incident to occur or if anyone else was injured in this incident.