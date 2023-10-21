MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old has died after the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said he suffered a firearm-related injury.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Oct 20, their office responded to the 900 block of River Road in Martic Township, Lancaster County for a reported shooting. Coroner investigators arrived and found a three-year-old boy inside a travel trailer that was parked at a campground.

The coroner’s office stated that the boy was pronounced deceased and that a physical assessment at the scene revealed a firearm-related injury.

A preliminary investigation revealed no suspicious circumstances, according to the coroner’s office.

The boy was then transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation.