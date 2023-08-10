LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A tornado touched down in Lancaster County during Monday night’s storm in the Midstate, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed.

An EF0 tornado with estimated peak winds of about 85 mph touched down at 5:40 p.m. in a corn filed near the 1000 block of Truce Road in Holtwood, and ended a minute later, according to the NWS.

The NWS said that it traveled about half a mile and the width of the path is 40 yards.

This is just one of the multiple tornados confirmed in Pennsylvania after Monday’s storm that caused thousands of people to lose power in York County.