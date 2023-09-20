WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash occurred in Lancaster County on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

According to the West Earl Township Police, officers were dispatched around 2:56 p.m. on September 19 for a vehicle crash that occurred on Route 222 North on the entrance ramp for Route 222 North and Route 772 (Brownstown Entrance / Exit Ramps.)

Police state that once on the scene, officers found that the incident involved a tow truck driver and a sedan.

Police say that the tow truck driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Lancaster General Hospital.

The sedan driver remained on the scene while the police led an investigation.

Police say that the ramp was shut down so investigators processed the scene.

The investigation is led by West Earl Township Police and the Lancaster County Crash Team.

According to the police, the investigation is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact West Earl Police at 717-859-1411 and are asked to speak with either Detective Josh Mertz or Sgt. Jordan Byrnes or can email them at jmertz@westearlpd.org or jbyrnes@westearlpd.org.