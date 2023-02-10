LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced that traffic stops are scheduled during the early morning hours starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14 along Centerville Road in Lancaster County.

There will be multiple stops of up to 15 minutes between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. between Columbia Avenue, also known as Route 462, and Old Tree Drive. The stops are for the contractor to set up temporary traffic signal spans.

This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project. Delays are expected and the work is weather permitting.

The project consists of structure replacement, Superpave overlay, pavement markings, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction.

You can see a map of where the construction will be taking place below.